Alex J. Lapinski II, 87, died on April 17, 2020 in Holyoke Massachusetts. He was born on April 4, 1933 in Easthampton Massachusetts to Alexander J. and Grace Lapinski. He was raised and schooled in Montague Massachusetts. Two days after he graduated from High school the Korean War began. He was excited to serve his country in the war effort by joining the United States Navy. He was awarded five achievement awards during this time.
During this time, he learned engineering skills that would serve him well in his future career as a Quality Assurance Specialist for Hamilton Standard Corporation in Windsor Connecticut. One of the projects that he took most pride in, was creating parts for the booster rocket and space suit that was used for the Apollo Nine Space Mission. Alexander was respected and admired by everyone who knew him all of his life.
He was a passionate reader, especially military history, Alex was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of the Second Congregational Church of East Longmeadow.
He married Ellie Kay Birely in 2001 and together they traveled most of the country and parts of Europe. They enjoyed their excursions with family and friends. They wintered in Naples, Florida.
Alex leaves behind his loving and devoted wife Ellie, along with two daughters, Jane Mansur and the late Mary Ahearn as well as two grandsons. , Ellie's four children, five grandchildren and one great grandson. Alex leaves behind three siblings, Adele Lachowicz, Natalie Patterson and Paul Lapinski who all live in the Pioneer Valley. He was predeceased by one brother Robert Lapinski.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, funeral services are delayed and will be announced at a later date. He will be buried with full military honors. Mitchell Funeral Home www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 28, 2020.