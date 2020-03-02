Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred H. Clark Jr.. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 10 Maple Street Belchertown , MA 01007 (413)-323-6961 Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred H. Clark, Jr, 90, most recently of the Soldiers Home at Holyoke, passed away February 25, 2020. Born March 2, 1929, he was one of 8 children to Mary (Rockwell) and Alfred H. Clark, Sr. Al grew up in Leverett and attended local schools. He served in the Air Force in Texas, Illinois and primarily in Washington D.C. as an air craft mechanic from 1950-1954 during the Korean Conflict. For three years, he was in the Air Force Reserves, and retired from the University of MA in August 1988, after 36 years of employment, where he worked in the Chemistry & Pomology Departments. Al worked briefly at Pratt and Whitney, making airplane parts. Al married his first wife, Clara (Manson), in 1953 and they had five children; Jerry, Paul, Cathy, Jimmy, and Martha. Al later married Lillian (Lafland) in 1983 and welcomed her five children into his life; Audrey, Doug, Bob, Tammy and Joey. Al was predeceased by Cathy, Tammy, and Joey along with all of his siblings and granddaughter, Vanessa Clark. Al and Lillian greatly enjoyed dancing and travelling together. He especially enjoyed old time country music and he and his wife enjoyed dancing at the Belchertown VFW. Al lovingly cared for his wife during the early years of her illness. Al was somewhat quiet in nature and had a very pleasant way about him. He enjoyed friendships with his caregivers and his former best friend and roommate, Carl. His love will remain with his family; Jerald Clark and his wife Susan of Belchertown, Paul Clark and his wife Doree of Fairfax, CA, James Clark and his wife Annemarie of Belchertown, Martha Mannion and her husband Michael of Salem, MA, son-in-law, Paul Hannemann of Maine along with 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. His step children, Robert Alley, Jr, Douglas Alley, and Audrey Wilcox along with their families, will also cherish his memory. Services will be privately held at a later date and Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home is assisting the the arrangements. For details, please visit

Alfred H. Clark, Jr, 90, most recently of the Soldiers Home at Holyoke, passed away February 25, 2020. Born March 2, 1929, he was one of 8 children to Mary (Rockwell) and Alfred H. Clark, Sr. Al grew up in Leverett and attended local schools. He served in the Air Force in Texas, Illinois and primarily in Washington D.C. as an air craft mechanic from 1950-1954 during the Korean Conflict. For three years, he was in the Air Force Reserves, and retired from the University of MA in August 1988, after 36 years of employment, where he worked in the Chemistry & Pomology Departments. Al worked briefly at Pratt and Whitney, making airplane parts. Al married his first wife, Clara (Manson), in 1953 and they had five children; Jerry, Paul, Cathy, Jimmy, and Martha. Al later married Lillian (Lafland) in 1983 and welcomed her five children into his life; Audrey, Doug, Bob, Tammy and Joey. Al was predeceased by Cathy, Tammy, and Joey along with all of his siblings and granddaughter, Vanessa Clark. Al and Lillian greatly enjoyed dancing and travelling together. He especially enjoyed old time country music and he and his wife enjoyed dancing at the Belchertown VFW. Al lovingly cared for his wife during the early years of her illness. Al was somewhat quiet in nature and had a very pleasant way about him. He enjoyed friendships with his caregivers and his former best friend and roommate, Carl. His love will remain with his family; Jerald Clark and his wife Susan of Belchertown, Paul Clark and his wife Doree of Fairfax, CA, James Clark and his wife Annemarie of Belchertown, Martha Mannion and her husband Michael of Salem, MA, son-in-law, Paul Hannemann of Maine along with 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. His step children, Robert Alley, Jr, Douglas Alley, and Audrey Wilcox along with their families, will also cherish his memory. Services will be privately held at a later date and Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home is assisting the the arrangements. For details, please visit www.beersandstory.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close