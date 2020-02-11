Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred J. Charbonneau. View Sign Service Information Beyers Funeral Home 1123 West Main Street Leesburg , FL 34748 (352)-787-4343 Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred J. "Al" Charbonneau, 72, Fruitland Park, FL passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Al grew up and lived most his life in Easthampton, MA, moving to Florida in 2014. He graduated from Holyoke Trade High School before serving his country in the Army for three years. He worked at the October Company in Easthampton for 39 years before retiring. Always quick with a joke and a smile, Al loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren, camping, and fishing. Al also enjoyed seeing the country and traveling with his wife.



He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Carol (Ladouceur) Charbonneau, daughter Wendy Sigda and her husband Frank Sigda, daughter Tracy Charbonneau and partner John Marek, grandchildren Tyler (deceased), Nathaniel Jones, Jason Sigda and Addison Sigda, sister Carol Desmarais and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of his life will be held at the American Legion, 190 Pleasant Street Easthampton MA, on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Donations can be made in his memory to .



Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.

