Alfred Joseph Lapan
Alfred Joseph Lapan, of Westwood, formerly of Easthampton, died April 19, 2020 in his 95 th year of life. Beloved husband of Pearl M. (Flechsig) Lapan (deceased 6/13/2013) for 74 years. Loving father of Patricia Carbone (deceased 3/3/2018) (V Vincent), Richard Lapan (Sharon Loehr), Eileen Saliba (Wahib), Barbara Woodbury (Joseph), Michael Lapan (Christyne Scholpp), Susan Romiti (Richard) and Paul Lapan (Kirsten Mau). Preceded in death by lifelong Easthampton residents George F. Lapan, father, Elizabeth Lapan (Campbell), mother and Anna Ledoux and Mary Ouellet, sisters and brother, George F. Lapan. Survived by his loving sister, Elizabeth Banach of Easthampton and 17 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Alfred served in the Navy during WWII, seeing action on a beach landing craft on D-Day and then served in the Pacific Theater. He had a long and successful career as a banker in the Massachusetts Cooperative Banking industry including having served as a President of the Massachusetts Cooperative Bank League. Alfred was a passionate golfer and began his life as a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Easthampton.

As we are all impacted by travel and gathering restrictions during this pandemic, services will be celebrated at a time to be determined in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to The Price Center, Attention: Development, 27 Christina Street, Newton, MA 02461. https://www.thepricecenter.org/donate.html

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020.
Rich and Family - my thoughts and prayers are with you all. May all the wonderful memories with your Dad/Alfred and the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lindsay Jones
Eileen, Wahib and family, thinking of you, sending prayers and hugs to you. May his memory be eternal! Janet and John Ryan
Janet Ryan
Eileen and family: So sorry for your loss, may his memory be eternal.
Amal Hourani
Family Friend
