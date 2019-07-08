Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Allen died peacefully on June 28, 2019, two weeks after celebrating her 95th birthday. She had been living at Hospice of the Fisher Home for more than six months, tenderly cared for by the devoted staff and visited by a steady stream of family and friends. She was no more than a mile from the three homes she had occupied in North Amherst since moving there in 1963.



Born Alice Loring Huntington on June 16, 1924 in Scarsdale, NY, she had three brothers, Tertius, Foster and David, each of whom had had successful lives and families and with whom she remained close throughout their lives (all three predeceased her), and she had two sisters. The older, Jane, died at age four before Alice was born; the younger, Mary, was born with developmental disability. Alice's role as caregiver to her younger sister proved to be a formative experience which shaped her life.



She attended Smith College, graduating in 1945 with a degree in music. During her college years Alice attended a USO dance for young servicemen in Princeton, NJ and there she met Dean Allen on a blind date. They married in 1948 and enjoyed nearly 60 years of a happy, fulfilling marriage, complimenting each other both personally and professionally. Dean died in 2005 at their home at 64 State St. in North Amherst..



Alice and Dean lived in Istanbul, Turkey (1956-1959), and Brunswick, Maine (1960-1963) before moving to Amherst where Dean became chief psychologist for the UMass Mental Health Services and Alice began her career working with young children.



Over the next 25 years Alice established an integrated nursery school program for children with disabilities at the People's Institute in Northampton. It became the Community Clinical Nursery School - a collaboration between the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health and UMass Education Department which provided early schooling for children with special needs, a training program for special education teachers, and promoted the integration of special-needs children into mainstream classrooms. Later, she had many fulfilling years working for the REACH early intervention program in Northampton. In addition to her pioneering work with young children in home and nursery school settings, she completed a Masters in Education at UMass in 1984.



After Dean's and her retirement she took up another project in the service of her passion. She was a founder of the Parents Center in Northampton at the Edwards Church, providing support for new parents and their babies and toddlers. At the Center's 30th anniversary in 2016 Alice was celebrated for her contributions. She was also recently recognized by Motherwoman with an award for her significant contributions to maternal-child health in our area. Alice's career truly did REACH wide and deep - bringing her own brand of joy, skills and practical advice to families throughout the valley.



Alice and Dean's three children are Rebecca Phelps (Ann Michaels) of Hatfield; Jane Allen (Dan Levy) of Northampton; and Chris Allen (Anita Carlson-Allen) of Brownsville VT. She was much beloved by her seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren in whose lives she played a substantial and steady role - at times as caretaker and always as someone to turn to for a listening ear. She was the last living sibling of her generation and was a beloved presence in the annual extended Huntington family reunion on Cape Cod.



Later in her life she became an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst. An agnostic, she took great pleasure in the services (her father had been a Congregational minister), the music, the exploration of the spiritual questions that we all confront, and most of all, the fellowship, including a long-lived 'Small Circle' who met monthly for many years. The qualities of unguarded openness, intelligent, genuine interest in the person in front of her, and simple joy in human contact were expressed in her work and in every relationship she had, ranging from colleagues, to lifelong Amherst friends, to the staff and residents of Fisher Home, but never more so than with her family. She will be sorely missed by many!



A memorial service is planned for 2PM Saturday, August 10 at the Unitarian Society, 121 North Pleasant St., Amherst, MA. Donations can be made in her memory to the Northampton Parents Center, Hospice of the Fisher Home or to Planned Parenthood.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 8, 2019

