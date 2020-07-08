1/
Alice B. Robinson
Alice B. Robinson (Birmingham) died July 8, 2020 at Linda Manor Extended Care in Leeds, at age 95. She lived for most of her life in Wellesley, MA, and taught history at Wellesley College for over 40 years. She leaves her children Elizabeth Colburn Mirkovic (husband Lee) of Shirley, Janet C. Bush (husband Booker) of Florence, Nancy Colburn of Bedford, and Edward Colburn (wife Celeste Huber) of Leominster; grandchildren Daniel and Eliot Bush and Kanya and Adam Colburn, and three great grandchildren. The family wishes to express abundant gratitude for the kindness, care and support of the Linda Manor staff over the past three years.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
