Alice B. Robinson (Birmingham) died July 8, 2020 at Linda Manor Extended Care in Leeds, at age 95. She lived for most of her life in Wellesley, MA, and taught history at Wellesley College for over 40 years. She leaves her children Elizabeth Colburn Mirkovic (husband Lee) of Shirley, Janet C. Bush (husband Booker) of Florence, Nancy Colburn of Bedford, and Edward Colburn (wife Celeste Huber) of Leominster; grandchildren Daniel and Eliot Bush and Kanya and Adam Colburn, and three great grandchildren. The family wishes to express abundant gratitude for the kindness, care and support of the Linda Manor staff over the past three years.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store