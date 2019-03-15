Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice E. Eastman. View Sign

Alice "Grandma" Evelyn (Holderith) Eastman of Leeds passed away March 14, 2019 at Care One in Northampton MA at the age of 90 just three days after losing the love of her life, Wayne Eastman Sr.



Born December 28, 1928 in Elizabeth, NJ to Charles and Sarah (Good) Holderith. She married Wayne Eastman in 1954 and eventually moved to Leeds.



Alice received her degree from Rutgers College for Women and would devote her life to education. She was a teacher in the Northampton Public School System educating thousands of children throughout the years. She retired as the Principal of Florence Grammar Elementary School in 1991 after thirty years of service. In recognition of her contributions a bench was placed in her honor at Look Memorial Park.



Alice held an amazing energy and zest for life. Her numerous hobbies included photography, metal detecting, bird watching, maple syrup making, gardening, and much to her family's pleasure making the best Christmas cookies ever.



She had a great passion for music. She taught herself to play guitar by watching it on television. She would often bring her guitar or keyboard to school and play for her students in a singalong. Most recently she played keyboard and sang vocals in her band which performed at many local nursing homes until 2015 when she retired from touring.



Always on the move she was hard to keep up with. When she wasn't busy playing kickball at recess during the school year, her summers were full of family road trips to historically significant locations. From castles to caverns, military museums and battlefields, amusement parks, scenic lookouts and attractions of all types Alice wanted to see and share it all. Her family was never sure where the road trip was setting out to they just knew it would be full of fun and discovery of the world around them.



Alice and Wayne shared a truly amazing love and life together. For nearly seven decades they were inseparable, and ultimately, they did not even allow death to separate them.



Alice was predeceased by her husband Wayne on March 11, 2019. Also predeceased by her parents and siblings Marion and William. She leaves her sons Wayne and wife Kathy of Goshen, Dave and wife Debbie of Westhampton, Glenn and wife Zetta of Florence, Eight grandchildren; Donna, Misty, Shannon, Charles, Wayne, Michelle, Amber and Kylie and eight great grandchildren; Brittany, Benjamin, Katelyn, Dante, Olivia, Ryan, Zack and Zoey.



The family thanks the staff at Care One in Northampton for providing her care for the last 3 years.



In lieu of flowers donations in Alice's memory may be made to a charity of ones choice or to The Northampton Education Foundation which funds projects and programs to expand educational opportunities. Northampton Education Foundation P.O.Box 44 Northampton, MA 01061



Calling hours will be held at Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton MA Sunday March 17 from 11AM-2PM. A Celebration of life for Wayne and Alice will be held at the Northampton

Alice "Grandma" Evelyn (Holderith) Eastman of Leeds passed away March 14, 2019 at Care One in Northampton MA at the age of 90 just three days after losing the love of her life, Wayne Eastman Sr.Born December 28, 1928 in Elizabeth, NJ to Charles and Sarah (Good) Holderith. She married Wayne Eastman in 1954 and eventually moved to Leeds.Alice received her degree from Rutgers College for Women and would devote her life to education. She was a teacher in the Northampton Public School System educating thousands of children throughout the years. She retired as the Principal of Florence Grammar Elementary School in 1991 after thirty years of service. In recognition of her contributions a bench was placed in her honor at Look Memorial Park.Alice held an amazing energy and zest for life. Her numerous hobbies included photography, metal detecting, bird watching, maple syrup making, gardening, and much to her family's pleasure making the best Christmas cookies ever.She had a great passion for music. She taught herself to play guitar by watching it on television. She would often bring her guitar or keyboard to school and play for her students in a singalong. Most recently she played keyboard and sang vocals in her band which performed at many local nursing homes until 2015 when she retired from touring.Always on the move she was hard to keep up with. When she wasn't busy playing kickball at recess during the school year, her summers were full of family road trips to historically significant locations. From castles to caverns, military museums and battlefields, amusement parks, scenic lookouts and attractions of all types Alice wanted to see and share it all. Her family was never sure where the road trip was setting out to they just knew it would be full of fun and discovery of the world around them.Alice and Wayne shared a truly amazing love and life together. For nearly seven decades they were inseparable, and ultimately, they did not even allow death to separate them.Alice was predeceased by her husband Wayne on March 11, 2019. Also predeceased by her parents and siblings Marion and William. She leaves her sons Wayne and wife Kathy of Goshen, Dave and wife Debbie of Westhampton, Glenn and wife Zetta of Florence, Eight grandchildren; Donna, Misty, Shannon, Charles, Wayne, Michelle, Amber and Kylie and eight great grandchildren; Brittany, Benjamin, Katelyn, Dante, Olivia, Ryan, Zack and Zoey.The family thanks the staff at Care One in Northampton for providing her care for the last 3 years.In lieu of flowers donations in Alice's memory may be made to a charity of ones choice or to The Northampton Education Foundation which funds projects and programs to expand educational opportunities. Northampton Education Foundation P.O.Box 44 Northampton, MA 01061 www.northamptoneducation.org Calling hours will be held at Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton MA Sunday March 17 from 11AM-2PM. A Celebration of life for Wayne and Alice will be held at the Northampton Elks Lodge #997 17 Spring Street Florence, MA from 2:00-5:00PM on Sunday March 17, 2019. A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam MA at a later date. Funeral Home Ahearn Funeral Home

783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

(413) 587-0044 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close