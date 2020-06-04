Alice Kessler
Alice F. Kessler, 92, of Easthampton passed away on June 2, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. She was born on October 11, 1927 the daughter of William J. and Margaret (Martin) Kessler. She was educated in the local schools and was a graduate of Easthampton High School Class of 1946.

Alice was employed in the Treasurer's Office of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, retiring in 1992. She was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, also a member of Ladies Aid Society.

Alice is survived by one sister Margaret Mohr and one brother Phillip M. Kessler both of Easthampton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Ruth Hemmer of Easthampton, Louise Chase of New Mexico, two brothers William Kessler and Frank Kessler both of Easthampton.

Private graveside services were held in Brookside Cemetery, Easthampton.

Memorial contributions in Alice's memory may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 7 Clark Street, Easthampton, MA 01027. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.
