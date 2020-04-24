Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Klin. View Sign Service Information O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0222 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice R. (Andrejczyk) Klin, 92, of Easthampton, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the CareOne at Northampton. She was born in Easthampton on April 12, 1928, the daughter of the late Kostanty and Rosalia (Baclawcka) Andrejczyk. Alice was educated at the former Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Easthampton and a graduate of the Easthampton High School. She had been employed in quality control at the former Hampton Specialty in Easthampton. She was employed at the former JP Steven Co, and in her retirement she had worked as a talented floral arranger at the former Clark Street Florist and in the floral department at Stop & Shop in Northampton. Alice was a longtime communicant of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and communicant of the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality and had been a longtime member of the Polish Choir at both parishes.



Alice had a great love for all animals and ensured that her family pets and the wildlife that inhabited her back yard were well cared for. One of many talents, there was nothing Alice couldn't mend or sew and her floral arrangements were exquisite. She made the best pierogis, which she lovingly shared with her family at Christmas and Easter, her two very favorite holidays. Alice loved to laugh and dance to a good Polka around her kitchen after Sunday dinner. Alice is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years Edmund J. Klin; her devoted daughters Linda S. Pogue (David) and Holly R. Klin, both of Easthampton, MA; three loving grandchildren Meghan (Kurt) Pascal of Apex, NC; Melissa (Daniel) Buch of Darien, CT, Drew Pogue of Greenfield, MA; five precious great-grandchildren Annabelle, Grayson, Benjamin, Penelope and Ella; and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside will be held at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton with the assistance of the O'Brien Funeral Home. Memorial gifts can be made to Dakin Humane Society 171 Union St, Springfield, MA 01105.

