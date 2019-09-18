Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Sohpie York. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Easthampton- Alice Sophie (Olczak) York, age 85, a life long resident of Easthampton died on Thursday September 12, 2019 at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds after a brief period of failing health. She was born in Northampton, MA on March 2, 1934 and she was the daughter of the late, Ignacy and Aniela (Orzek) Olczak. Alice was educated at the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Parochial School and graduated from Easthampton High School with the class of 1952.



Alice worked for over thirty years for the City of Easthampton between the Treasures Office and the Department of Public Works Office and was the the head clerk there before her retirement in 1988.



She married the love of her life, Robert John York Sr on May 22, 1954 and together they celebrated sixty one years of marriage together until his death on October 12, 2015. She was an active and devoted communicant of The Our Lady of the Valley Parish, there she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the Woman's Club. Her devotion to worshiping and serving the Lord was the main priority in her life and she loved teaching the 4th graders at Sunday religious education classes. She enjoyed spending her time raising her son granddaughter and great grandchildren. Alice also loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens in her younger years.



Alice is survived by her son; Robert John York Jr of Fredricksburg,Virginia, her loving and caring granddaughter, Amber Barlow and husband Chris Barlow, cherished great grandchildren; Sayanah, C.J. and Aidan of Easthampton.



A private graveside service was held on Tuesday September 17th at the Saint Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton. In her memory please make donations to , Our Lady of the Valley Parish, C/O Beautification Fund, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA 01027. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton



has been honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Alice's care and services.

