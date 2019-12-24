Guest Book View Sign Service Information Edwards Memorial Funeral Home 44 Congress Street Milford , MA 01757 (508)-473-0225 Send Flowers Obituary

Alison Joan Aller, 62, of Upton, Massachusetts passed away on December 18, 2019 after a long illness. Alison graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1975 and went on to earn a B.A degree in American Studies from Wesleyan University in 1979. Following college, she worked for Time Inc. in New York City, followed by a long career in media sales for companies including Comcast, AT&T, and many others. Alison loved all animals, but especially cats. She also enjoyed hiking and biking, traveling to the Bahamas, cheering for the Red Sox and spending time with her family. She is remembered with love by her husband, Bruce Aller of Upton, along with her mother Betty and stepfather Bob Romer of Amherst, her brother Neil Goodzeit and his wife Frances and son Elliot, her brother James Goodzeit and his wife Catherine and their children Michael and Victoria, her sister Carolyn Dubay and her husband David and their children Emma and Olivia, and her stepmother Connie Goodzeit. She was predeceased by her father, Carl Goodzeit, who passed away in January 2017. She is also loved and missed by her four kitties - Preston, Otis, Ray Ray and Nona. Alison was one of a kind - fun-loving, smart and talented. She will be sorely missed by those whom she loved and who loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Alley Cat Allies,

