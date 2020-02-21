Allan Roger Thibodeau passed away peacefully at Lakeland Regional Hospital on February 9, 2020. Allan was born on February 27, 1943 in Northampton, MA to the loving parents of Julia (Olczak) Thibodeau and Allan A Thibodeau. Allan grew up and lived most of his early life in Easthampton, MA. He is a veteran with the US Navy and retired from the Hampshire County House of Corrections where he worked for 30 years. He was an avid golfer, loved his scotch and was always good with a well-timed one liner. He was married 56 years to his loving wife and companion, Gale F Thibodeau. They moved to Florida in 2002 to enjoy their retirement and were blessed with 17 years in the Florida sun. Allan leaves behind his son Todd Thibodeau and his wife Susan Thibodeau, grandson Jacob Thibodeau and his brother Roger Thibodeau. Allan was predeceased by his parents and his grandson Kyle Thibodeau. Services are private
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020