Allen O. Fiske, 100, of 30 School Street, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the Poet's Seat Health Care Center in Greenfield, five days prior to what was to have been his 101st birthday. He was born on October 18, 1919, the son of Chester E. and Rose (Luscher) Fiske and was educated in Montague Public Schools, a graduate of Turners Falls High School.
Allen spent a great deal of his time working with his brothers in their father's sawmill and also with the Sea Scouts BSA Troop in Montague Center. He married Lillian B. Eddy on April 16, 1946 and they celebrated 74 years of marriage. Sadly, Lillian predeceased him on August 29, 2020.
A member of the Greatest Generation, he served his country during WWII in the Navy, first stationed in Northern Ireland in the European Theatre, then aboard the Destroyer Escort (DE638) Willmarth in the South Pacific. Many years later, after their retirement, he and Lillian traveled the country to attend annual ship reunions. They greatly appreciated the time spent with old friends and touring
new cities. Allen was a member of the Harmony Masonic Lodge, AF&AM, in Montague, MA.
Allen worked for several years with his father at the family sawmill, as well as building homes in Franklin County. He later worked for Fred Johnson & Sons and lastly, as a member of the Asbestos Workers Union #6, on various large scale building projects throughout the Pioneer Valley including at UMASS in Amherst, as well as the decommissioning and deconstruction of the former Yankee Atomic Plant in Rowe, MA.
His brothers, Arthur, Clarence, Everett, Charles, Chester Jr., and sisters Gladys and Edith all predeceased him. He leaves his loving children: Betsy Cade of South Carolina and sons, Gary of Montague, MA and Gregory and his wife Patricia, of Great Barrington, MA. Additionally, he leaves three adoring grandchildren: Julieanne Murphy Hawthorne (Ric), Colin Fiske (Beth) and Evan Fiske (Annie) as well as three great grandchildren: Jackson, Eloise and Theo Fiske. Allen will also be remembered by several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family will hold a private service with interment to take place in the Locust Hill Cemetery, Montague Center, MA. Military honors will be observed, with a detachment of the US Navy in attendance. Visiting hours are omitted. Expressions of affection are suggested in lieu of flowers, to the First Congregational Church of Montague, P.O. Box 65, Montague Center, MA 01351.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com