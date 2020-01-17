Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Steiner. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Funeral service 10:00 AM Jewish Community of Amherst Send Flowers Obituary





Alvin was born October 8, 1934 in the Bronx, New York, the second of three sons born to William Steiner, owner of Supreme Meat Market on Madison Avenue, NY, and Bella Steiner, a homemaker. After attending City College of New York, he married Shirley Goodwin in 1956 before serving as an army lieutenant stationed at Fort Benning, GA.



Following his service, Alvin worked for a time in the industrial lighting business before founding American Benefits Group, a pension administration company headquartered in West Orange, NJ, with offices in Manhattan, Armonk, NY, and Florida. He served as president for several decades, after which he worked in semi-retirement as a consultant and guest speaker at insurance conferences. He was frequently in demand for his knowledge and original sense of humor.



A musician and great lover of jazz, literature and American and Jewish history, Alvin spent his retirement engrossed in scholarship on Judaic history and philosophy, leading several discussion groups and film series and teaching computer skills in his communities in New Jersey and Massachusetts. His greatest joy came from spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.



Alvin is survived by his love Shirley. The two met at age 15 in 1950 and were married for 63 years. He is also survived by his daughter Abbie and her husband Myles Jacobson; his son Adam and Adam's wife Ellen Mandel-Steiner; his brother Sheldon and Sheldon's wife Marion Steiner; and his grandchildren: Mariel, Will, and Ezra Norris. Alvin was predeceased by his brother Herbert.



The family will hold a funeral service at the Jewish Community of Amherst on Monday, January 20, at 10 AM, followed by a green burial at the JCA cemetery in Shutesbury.



Memorial register at





