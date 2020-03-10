Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alwin E. Schmidt Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Alwin was deeply committed to the values and ideals of social justice and economic and racial equality, to women's reproductive and civil rights, and to lifelong learning and education. These values were partly shaped by the cultural unrest and political protest of the 1960s. During Alwin's undergraduate years he enrolled in UMass's experimental residential college, "Project Ten," which encouraged student-led learning and courses that addressed political and social debates of the time. In the early 1970s he participated in numerous student organizations, including advocating against the Vietnam War, joining the Committee on Poverty of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Social Action Council, and organizing for better working conditions for graduate student employees and campus food and hospitality workers.



In 1980 Alwin joined the staff of the Family Planning Council of Western Massachusetts in Northampton where he worked for almost two decades as Director of Public Affairs. While there he served as cochair of the Massachusetts Family Planning Association from 1992-97 and in 1996 received the advocacy and public service award from the National Family Planning and Reproductive Association and was inducted into its board of directors. In 1983 Alwin was one of the four cofounders of the National Priorities Project, an independent research organization advocating for peaceful and socially progressive federal funding priorities, based in Northampton. Later in his career Alwin worked as a human services consultant, including projects for MASSCAP, the statewide association of community action agencies.



Alwin moved to his longtime family home on South Pond in Sturbridge in 2011, coinciding with a cancer diagnosis. He devoted his later years to researching and writing in scholarly genealogy, and was completing a multivolume study on the New England ancestry of his maternal grandmother when he died. A recent article by Alwin was published in the New England Historic Genealogical Society's quarterly "Register" in 2019.



Alwin was caring, compassionate and kind, with a keen sense of humor. He loved baseball, music, swimming, and he made many friends and continued lasting friendships from his high school and college years.



Alwin was always close with his family, and he will be very deeply missed. He leaves his father, Alwin E. Schmidt of Sturbridge; his brother Matthew P. Schmidt and sister-in-law Eva Rueschmann of Hadley; and his sister Ellen W. Shaughnessy and brother-in-law John Shaughnessy of Sturbridge.



A private family service will be held in the coming days at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Southbridge, MA. His family and friends plan to hold another remembrance in the Northampton-Amherst area later in the spring, to be announced later. Donations in his name can be made to a public library or .



