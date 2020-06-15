THE DISEASE OF ADDICTION THRIVES IN THE DARKNESS, AND MUST BE DEFEATED IN THE LIGHT.



On May 20, 2020 we lost our beloved Alyssa, 25, to this unforgiving disease. We write this not to dishonor her memory, but to shine some light on an illness that is taking the lives of far too many. If we allow this to become our family secret - everyone loses. Alyssa now joins the ever-growing list of beautiful people taken far too soon by this ever growing disease. But, please remember, our Alyssa was a victim not a statistic. She was so very much more to so very many. She was a caring wife, daughter, sister, grand-daughter, aunt, niece, cousin and loyal friend. She was beautiful, smart, loyal, witty, loving, and strong-willed. She was our sunshine, and she was so very much loved.



Alyssa leaves her husband, and very best friend Alex. They first met at Kidsport when she was 5, and he was 8. Ten years later they met again, and have been inseparable since. They married in August, 2016.



Love,



Is hearing them call your name as you wake. The feeling of wholeness when they are near, the feeling of emptiness when are not. The feeling of a smile that makes you smile. Just your looking at me made my day. The sun shines a bit brighter just knowing they are there for you. So, please, continue to shine your light on me in these troubling times. You will always be my sunshine - keep these dark clouds at bay with your light. Forever yours, Alexander, aka, your Benson



Alyssa leaves her grieving parents Tina (Ivory) and step-father Jay Hanlon.



I will always be grateful for the years together we spent. I will forever be thankful for you my, Alyssa my daughter and my friend. I will love and miss you, always and forever, Mom



Her loving siblings Jasmin, Jayna (who Alyssa called Rosey-Posey) and her brother Roger Hanlon. Her step-sisters Alisha and Carissa along with their families. She leaves her adoring grandparents Nana and Gan-Gan, Dolores (Jasinski) and Roger Ivory. Her special uncle Matthew Ivory, and her new love - nephew Kairo. Sadly, she will not be here to watch him as he grows; or to buy him the pony she promised. Alex's family welcomed her as one of their own - Her mothers-in-law Jeanmarie Leone, and Lynn Forgette, Father-in-law Edward Forgette, and brother-in-law Tim Forgette. She also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins both in the United States and Great Britain. Her friends were too numerous to list, but they know who they are and that she will be with them always.



Alyssa lived in Easthampton most of her life; attending schools in the city and graduating a year early from Easthampton High. She was a graduate of Holyoke Community College. Most recently, Alyssa worked as a dietitian at Amherst Extended Care.



Our Alyssa loved to travel especially to Cape Cod and Salem, Ma. She was a lover of the outdoors, and all animals. Especially her dog Quixote and cat China Girl; that she tricked her Nana into getting when she was 10.



Alyssa would not want us to cry. She would want us to fight against this horrific disease, and we are PROUD that she did until the end. To those who are now struggling with this enemy within you -- We beg you to reach out for the help you need and deserve.



Alyssa, we will LOVE you to the moon and back always and forever. XOXO



The family will hold a celebration of Alyssa's life at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the animal society of your choice.



The Graham Funeral Home in Easthampton has been entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store