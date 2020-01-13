Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amelia M. Harrington. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 10 Maple Street Belchertown , MA 01007 (413)-323-6961 Send Flowers Obituary

Amelia "Millie" Harrington, 97, died peacefully at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born in Hadley on June 30, 1922, she was the daughter of Michael and Agnes Lesko. Amelia attended Hadley Schools, Hopkins Academy as well as the now closed Commercial College. She retired from Easthampton Savings Bank after 24 years of service and later from Pine Valley Plantation. She enjoyed warm winters in FL for many years. She was active in Easthampton Girl Scouts, served as trustee and volunteer at the Belchertown Historical Association and Mary Lane Hospital, member of the Congregational Church of Belchertown, Historic Deerfield, DIng Darling, Friends of Quabbin and Swift River Museum. She enjoyed gardening, especially tending to the garden at the Stone House Museum. She also enjoyed golfing, traveling and time with her family. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Emil Wiernary, Herbert Wilkinson and Stanford Harrington along with her daughter, Barbara Ramsey, grandson, Kenneth LaFrance and brother Michael Lesko Jr. She is survived by her sister, Florence Gadomski and stepchildren, Herbert and Mark Wilkinson and his wife, Cheryl, David and Barbara Harrington as well as several cousins. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Stone House Museum or the Congregational Church of Belchertown. All services are private and Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

