Andrew David Morini, 49, died on June 7, 2020 in Southampton.



Andrew was born on April 19, 1971 in Northampton to Brenda (Grise) Towles and Alan Morini Sr. He attended local schools, graduating from Northampton High School. He proudly served his community as a firefighter with the Northampton Fire Department from October 14, 1996 until his retirement on January 15, 2019.



Andrew is survived by his daughter Sophie Morini, sons Colin and Henry Morini, his parents Brenda Towles and Alan Morini Sr., and brothers Alan Morini Jr. and Scott Morini.



Calling hours will be held at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Saturday from 4-7 PM. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.



