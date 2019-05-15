Easthampton- Andrew "Andy" John Hutton, age 52, of Easthampton died suddenly after a brief illness on May 6, 2019 at his residence. Andy was born on March 10, 1967 in Holyoke, MA and was the son of Donald A. Hutton and Kathleen M. (Haryasz) Hutton of Holyoke.
He was raised in Holyoke and educated in the Holyoke Public Schools and was a graduate of Holyoke Trade School, studying in machine technology. Andy previously worked for Berkshire Industries and was presently working for Instrument Technology Inc. in Westfield. During his free time away from worked Andy loved golfing, bowling, cars, maintaining his home and yard, his two Black Lab's, Jade and Jasmine and spending time with family and friends.
Andy is survived by his loving family; daughter, Jessica Marie (Hutton) Morthole and her husband Kurt Morthole of Germany, his Mother and Father; Kathleen and Donald Hutton of Holyoke, two brothers; James A. Hutton and his wife Diane (Cuzzone) Hutton of Easthampton, Stephen J. Hutton of West Springfield and many friends. He was married to the late Paula Sue (Delles) Hutton in 1993 and together they celebrated eleven years of marriage until her death on June 7, 2004.
Services for Andy are all private and will be at the convenience of the family, with burial at the Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton. In lieu of flowers; donations are requested to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, W 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA. 01027 has honorably and proudly entrusted with providing for Andy's care and services. Please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 15, 2019