Andrew P. Jekanowski Jr., 77, of Hadley passed away on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Northampton on October 27, 1942 to the late Andrew and Frances (Serowick) Jekanowski Sr.
Andrew was a graduate of Hopkins Academy and later went on to graduate from Holyoke Community College. During Andrew's time at Hopkins he excelled in sports. He is a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Andy was a plumber for 50 years for the Plumber and Pipefitters Local Union # 104. He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting and fishing, he also enjoyed time spent gardening and picking fresh vegetables for all to enjoy, but most of all, he loved spending time with his adoring family. Andrew was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Anyone who knew Andrew would remember his love for music, which included him singing loudly for all to enjoy. Not to be forgotten was Andrews fondness for Cape Cod and the many family Vacations spent there. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his devoted wife; Suzanne (Dufresne) Jekanowski, his children; Jean Clarke of Chicopee, Michael and his wife Deirdre of Hadley, Katherine Jekanowski and her partner Angela Dufield of Belchertown, Lee and Loryn from So. Hadley, and Matthew of Hadley, his grandchildren; Dakota, Chloe, Andrew, Addison, and Ella, step-grandchildren; Caitlyn and Breeanna, his sisters; Theresa Pickunka and her husband Cam of Amherst, Janet Ross of Florida and Georgia, Arlene Hall and her husband Doug of Maine, and Carol Doktor and her husband Tom of Hatfield, also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Nancy Ann, and his son in law, Michael Clarke.
Calling hours will be Sunday September 20, 2020 from 4-6 PM at DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME, 120 Damon Rd., Northampton. There will be a private Funeral Mass at Most Holy Redeemer Parish Hall on Monday, followed by the burial with Military Honors in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hadley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andrews's name to Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060, or the Most Holy Redeemer cemetery fund.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at all times. For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com