Andrew Thayer Wilce passed away on March 20, shortly after his 57th birthday. A.T., as he was known to his many friends, grew up in Leverett. He attended the Common School, was a 1981 graduate of Amherst Regional High School, and studied theater for two years at the University of Massachusetts/Amherst. A talented and dedicated actor, A.T. appeared in numerous plays, musicals and readings in Western Massachusetts, New York, and on Nantucket, where he made his home for the past 35 years. During that time he worked in a variety of occupations, including as a house painter, and managing the teen center and organizing summer events for the town of Nantucket's Parks and Recreation department. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, particularly gardening and fly-fishing.



However, acting was A.T.'s true calling, as anyone who had the good fortune to see him on the stage can attest. His love of theater began when he was cast as Marc Antony in a 6-th grade production of "Julius Caesar", and continued in high school, where he had major roles in productions of "Guys and Dolls" and "King Lear". An audition landed him a spot in Shakespeare & Company's Summer Training Institute (now called the Summer Shakespeare Intensive) in the Berkshires, where he honed his skills in the company of other actors. In later years, he had leading roles in William Saroyan's "Time of your Life", Athol Fugard's "Master Harold and the Boys", Donald Margulies' "Dinner with Friends", among many other plays.



A.T. will also be remembered as an exceptional singer, humorist and story-teller. He had a particular gift for friendship, forging close and lasting relationships with people wherever he went. As the refrain of the song "Everything Possible" has it,



... the only measure of your words and your deeds



Will be the love you leave behind when you're done.



By that measure, A.T. did incredibly well. His last weeks were lightened by visits, calls and cards from a legion of friends.



He is survived by his parents, Robert Wilce of Amherst and Joan Hubbell Wilce of Yonkers, NY, his brother, Alex Wilce, of Lewisburg, PA, his long-time friend Hillary Anapol of Nantucket, and by his much loved Welsh springer spaniel Ivor, also of Nantucket.



Contributions in A.T.'s memory can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation



and Theater Workshop of Nantucket.



