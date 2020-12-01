Andrew Thomas Walsh died peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 29th. Born April 26, 1928 in Quincy, MA to Catherine and Michael, both emigrants from Ireland, Andy and his parents returned to the ancestral homeland for a short-lived attempt to re-settle there. They moved back to Quincy where his parents established Walsh's Restaurant in 1932.Andy left home at an early age for Catholic boarding school and then embarked on a path toward priesthood at Maryknoll Seminary in Ossining, New York. He finished his undergraduate degree and obtained a Master of Philosophy degree from Fordham University. His plans for the priesthood were irretrievably altered when he met the sister of a fellow seminarian, Patricia Halligan, who he married in 1952.Andy served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He then joined the FBI as an agent assigned to various Southern cities during the very active early days of the civil rights movement. In 1961, after his father fell ill, Andy, Pat and a growing brood of children (6 by then) moved from Tallahassee back to Quincy where Andy joined his parents in operating Walsh's Restaurant. He spent the rest of his career there until selling the business in 1997. Despite his long work days at the restaurant, Andy made time for a prominent civic leadership role in Quincy. President of the local chapters of the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, president of the Quincy Symphony and a member of its violin section, an active parishioner at Sacred Heart Parish...you get the idea.Andy and Pat relocated to Northampton after his retirement, the town in which two of his eight (8!!) children then lived. They enjoyed many happy years at the Lathrop Community. True to form, Andy became an active member in that community and enjoyed some very special bonds with several fellow residents who showed great care and attention to him as his health declined. Surely one of the highlights of his life came in his discovery of the Young@Heart Chorus (or its discovery of him?). Despite his complete lack of familiarity with rock 'n roll, Andy proved to be a natural lead singer with memorable performances of "Miss You" by The Rolling Stones, "Crazy" by Prince and "I Put a Spell on You" by Screamin' Jay Hawkins.Andy is survived by seven of his children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by Pat, his wife of 68 years, and his beloved son, John. The family extends its deepest gratitude to his caregivers, most especially to Alison Sinkler who he loved. His daughter, Margie, played a big and consistent role in managing his care for which the rest of his family is indebted.A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (where Andy was a parishioner) when safe and healthy conditions can be assured.