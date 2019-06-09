Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew William Wooldridge. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew William Wooldridge, 31, passed away on June 5th, 2019 in Northampton, MA. Born in Northampton on March 24th, 1988, Andrew spent his childhood playing sports in his hometown of Belchertown, MA and racing BMX and mountain bikes across the country. He was a BMX State Champion in both Massachusetts and Connecticut. Later, Andrew moved to Northampton where he graduated from Northampton High School in 2006.



He had an unconditional love for his family. His sister Jennalee cherishes memories of using couch cushions to slide down the stairs, and summers spent riding bikes around the neighborhood, jumping on the trampoline and swimming. Andrew would wake up uncharacteristically early on Christmas morning, where he always made sure he was the one to open the last present.



He was a dedicated member of many communities. In college he formed strong bonds with his brothers in the Delta Upsilon fraternity where he was dubbed the name Bogo, an apt name for his light-hearted and goofy nature. While living quarters were cramped, the tiny bunked-bed room he shared would burst at the seams with dozens of friends always at the ready for a Numa-Numa sing-along or Mario Kart tournament.



His impressive academic accomplishments were met with tongue-in-cheek humility. For several years his introduction at informal functions came in the form of a business card labeled "Historian/Scientist", a nod to his Bachelor's degree in History and Master's degree in Sustainability Science from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Beside these distinctions read the website address



He was passionate about music of all varieties and played multiple instruments. At gatherings he was a floating minstrel, rarely parted from his weathered Martin guitar. His love and appreciation for music made him a frequent voyager to concerts and festivals across the country. He often joked about the baptism of his father, Bill, into the jam band scene after Andrew brought him to his first ever Phish concert in 2016 while living in Colorado. He often planned his travels based on the proximity of the year's best shows.



He was an avid traveler who was not remiss in sharing his knowledge and experience with others. On trips to South Africa, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua, Andrew volunteered in the classroom helping local children, building sustainable gardens, and serving as an ambassador of positivity and hope.



He was a hard worker and earnest in his desire to do the right thing. After working in the solar industry Andrew moved home to help a friend and local entrepreneur renovate apartments in South Deerfield, at times working 12 hour days in order to expedite the availability of rooms. His weekly hours were tabulated on the honor system, and often a couple hours of extra work to make everyone's lives easier was disregarded as "helping a friend with something."



He viewed the world through a prism of wonderful strangeness, running full speed towards an outlying eccentricity that others willfully avoid. Andrew recently began playing Dungeons & Dragons with a group of childhood friends, and when presented with the opportunity to become a powerful wizard or a skillful swordsman he chose a more unorthodox route: a shape-shifting pack mule named Carson.



Andrew had a loveable demeanor, and an innate ability to tease a smile out of anyone with his quick wit and even-keeled temperament. Tragically, in his later years, substance use began to take a toll on his life despite ongoing efforts to escape its powerful grip. However, his love and compassion was unwavering, and thus the love and support from his friends and family remained steadfast through it all. Andrew was a cresting wave of positive energy and emotion that broke before reaching its true peak. May his life serve as a lesson in love and an inspiration for a brighter future for all.



Andrew is survived by his parents Linda Shea and Bill Wooldridge, his sister Jennalee Wooldridge and brother-in-law Robert Gertz of San Diego, Peter and Patricia McMillan of Maryland, David and Jennifer Harman, Kevon Shea and Bill Serantoni of Washington, John and Kathy Shea, Steve Shea and Diana Alison of Colorado, and 10 beloved cousins.



The family invites friends for informal visitation at the home of Andrew's parents on Saturday, June 15 between 1 and 4 pm, 10 Washington Place, Northampton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tapestry Health Harm Reduction Programs, 296 Nonotuck St., Florence, MA 01062.



Andrew's parents wish to thank his longtime friend Jeromie Whalen for writing this beautiful obituary.

