Angela Carmela Tarantino, 99, passed away on April 9th in Boynton Beach, Florida. Ann was born on September 13, 1920 in Boston, Mass. to Carlo Tarantino and Rose (Iula) Tarantino as the second of three children. She was predeceased by her sister Floriana and her brother Joseph.



Growing up in Medford, Ann graduated from Medford High School and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degrees in Elementary Education from Boston University and the Perry Kindergarten Normal School in Boston.



Ann moved to Amherst, Mass. in the 1950's and lived with her widowed father while working as a medical receptionist for many years for her brother-in-law, Gerald F. Hogan, M.D.



Ann loved to cook with her specialty being Italian food, and she loved to travel with Italy being one of her favorite destinations.



Ann was predeceased by her niece, Marie-Therese Tarantino of Delray Beach, Florida and leaves another niece, Rosemary Tarantino of Haydenville, Mass., and two nephews Carl Tarantino of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Joseph Tarantino of Northampton, Mass.



In light of the pandemic, limited funeral services were provided by Babione Funeral Home of Boca Raton.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020

