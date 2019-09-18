Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelina Antonelli Savarese. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Angelina Antonelli Savarese passed on September 16th at CareOne of Northampton. She survived her husband, Eugene, and son, Donald.



She is survived by her daughter, Mary, daughter-in-law, Jean, daughter-in-law, Lucille, a grandson, Scott and his wife Laura, a granddaughter, Lindsay, her husband, Brad Penny, and their children, Lillian, Ashley, Gabriel, and Josephine. She was also the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews especially, Joseph Misilmeri, who she raised after the loss of his parents.



Angelina was born and lived her early years in the Bronx. She held challenging jobs in her youth and throughout her life. Of these, she proudly held the position of bursar at the NYU School of Engineering. Then, when Eugene was transferred, they moved the family to New Jersey, where she continued to work full time for Paramus Schools in their Administration Department and then on to the role of assistant to the Paramus Town Clerk.



Angie, as she was called by many dear to her, was a classic woman of her time who also broke many boundaries. Her independence, wit, and love for a challenge was her style. Her knowledge of fashion and decor was impeccable. A skilled card player, she also enjoyed Scrabble, word puzzles, and especially mahjong. She was the one to call on to recite the many rules of each game. Angie was known for her wonderful cooking and baking skills. Her dishes could never be matched even as family recipes along with her designated pots and pans were passed down, and her beautifully handwritten index cards were followed - to the letter! Angie's organized birthday and holiday card list showed a skilled system how she kept in touch with a circle of life-long friends. Most interestingly, she loved her daily newspapers and read many magazines. Angie kept up with current social and pop culture knowledge and her civic responsibility of voting for eight solid decades. Her unique awareness and recollection of facts to past and current events, along with her passion for the arts, centered on all genres of music, film, and theatre. Thus, many called her "NannyNet"!



She and her husband, Eugene, represented the quintessential romantic couple of their generation. As true patriots, they were separated by WWII, he at a combat post in the South Pacific and she as a "Rosie The Riveter" artillery machine operator at the MayTam Defense Plant in Long Island City, NY.



After working for so many years, Angie and Eugene moved to enjoy the shore in Tom's River, NJ. They further traveled the world and even journeyed to meet up with ancestral connections in Italy. As time passed, their last move was to Northampton, MA. to live close by Mary and Jean. Angelina took to New England by easing into senior activities and trips but never relinquished her NY accent or being the ever-faithful NY Yankee fan.



The Savarese Family sincerely appreciates the nursing expertise of CareOne and the attention extended by her caregivers who showed how they loved her like family.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, 99 King Street, Northampton, MA. (Please meet directly at church.) Rites of Committal and burial will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 11AM in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1390 Main St, Agawam, MA. There are no visiting hours.



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Soldier On, 425 North Main Street, Building 6, Leeds, MA 01053



Ahearn Funeral Home



413-587-0044

Angelina Antonelli Savarese passed on September 16th at CareOne of Northampton. She survived her husband, Eugene, and son, Donald.She is survived by her daughter, Mary, daughter-in-law, Jean, daughter-in-law, Lucille, a grandson, Scott and his wife Laura, a granddaughter, Lindsay, her husband, Brad Penny, and their children, Lillian, Ashley, Gabriel, and Josephine. She was also the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews especially, Joseph Misilmeri, who she raised after the loss of his parents.Angelina was born and lived her early years in the Bronx. She held challenging jobs in her youth and throughout her life. Of these, she proudly held the position of bursar at the NYU School of Engineering. Then, when Eugene was transferred, they moved the family to New Jersey, where she continued to work full time for Paramus Schools in their Administration Department and then on to the role of assistant to the Paramus Town Clerk.Angie, as she was called by many dear to her, was a classic woman of her time who also broke many boundaries. Her independence, wit, and love for a challenge was her style. Her knowledge of fashion and decor was impeccable. A skilled card player, she also enjoyed Scrabble, word puzzles, and especially mahjong. She was the one to call on to recite the many rules of each game. Angie was known for her wonderful cooking and baking skills. Her dishes could never be matched even as family recipes along with her designated pots and pans were passed down, and her beautifully handwritten index cards were followed - to the letter! Angie's organized birthday and holiday card list showed a skilled system how she kept in touch with a circle of life-long friends. Most interestingly, she loved her daily newspapers and read many magazines. Angie kept up with current social and pop culture knowledge and her civic responsibility of voting for eight solid decades. Her unique awareness and recollection of facts to past and current events, along with her passion for the arts, centered on all genres of music, film, and theatre. Thus, many called her "NannyNet"!She and her husband, Eugene, represented the quintessential romantic couple of their generation. As true patriots, they were separated by WWII, he at a combat post in the South Pacific and she as a "Rosie The Riveter" artillery machine operator at the MayTam Defense Plant in Long Island City, NY.After working for so many years, Angie and Eugene moved to enjoy the shore in Tom's River, NJ. They further traveled the world and even journeyed to meet up with ancestral connections in Italy. As time passed, their last move was to Northampton, MA. to live close by Mary and Jean. Angelina took to New England by easing into senior activities and trips but never relinquished her NY accent or being the ever-faithful NY Yankee fan.The Savarese Family sincerely appreciates the nursing expertise of CareOne and the attention extended by her caregivers who showed how they loved her like family.A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 10:30 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, 99 King Street, Northampton, MA. (Please meet directly at church.) Rites of Committal and burial will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 11AM in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1390 Main St, Agawam, MA. There are no visiting hours.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Soldier On, 425 North Main Street, Building 6, Leeds, MA 01053Ahearn Funeral Home413-587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close