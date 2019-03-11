Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anita J. (Turcotte) Rheaume, 78, died peacefully Wednesday morning in a local nursing home. Anita was born in Northampton, grew up in Easthampton and has lived in South Hadley for the past 32 years. At an early age she enjoyed singing and dancing. She put herself through the Kay Harvey School of Hair Design and worked as a hairdresser. She later worked as an account manager with Lamaroux Insurance before retiring from the Ross Insurance Company. She was a seamstress and made all her clothes. In her retirement she joined a Quilting group and made numerous baby quilts and matching bibs which she donated to charity. She was a longtime communicant of St. Anne's Church in Chicopee. Her husband, of 49 years, Robert J. Rheaume died in 2010. She leaves her daughter Denise Rheaume; grandson Derek Rheaume-Woofenden; and two sisters Yvonne Fuller and Loraine White. She was predeceased by her siblings Francis, Armand and Alice. Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Anne's Church Wednesday at 11:00am for the Liturgy of Christian Burial. Visiting hours will be held at the Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home, 33 Lamb Street, South Hadley, Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or Cancer Research.

