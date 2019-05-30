Ann Sheridan St. Marie, 70, died on May 27, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Those lucky enough to love and be loved by Ann now search for comfort in memories of her. Survivors, including her husband Terry Leon St. Marie of Easthampton, MA and Vero Beach, FL; daughter Christina St. Marie, and her daughter Sienna of Easthampton, MA; son Sean St. Marie, his wife Megan, and children Rory, Natayja, Emilia, Steven, Caroline, Jesse, and Zachary of Amherst, MA; daughter-in-law Laurie St. Marie, her son Liam of Chicopee, MA, and daughter Bradyn and her partner Peyton of Madison, WI; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and cherished friends, including Brianna Lawlor of Chicopee, MA, the Wheeler Family of Granville, MA, and the Tessier family of Chicopee, MA. Family and friends may gather to remember Ann's life on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at TYLUNAS FUNERAL HOME, 159 Broadway, Chicopee Falls, MA 01020. The family invites you to join them on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 for the interment services at 10:00 a.m. directly at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001. (please arrive promptly by 9:45 a.m.) A memorial mass will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting children's charities such as St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 516 Carew St., Spfld, Ma. 01104.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 30, 2019