Ann E. (Washington) Wanat, died on October 31, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Her husband David P. Wanat predeceased her in January of this year. She leaves her brother Thomas V. Washington and his wife Christine "Tina" of Huntington a nephew Thomas V. Washington Jr. and Heather and grand nephew Connor Washington of Huntington, a nephew Lyle Washington of Huntington and his wife Kerri and grand nephew Mason Washington of Southampton. Donations in memory can be made to Lupus Foundation of New England, 40 Speen St. Ste 101, Framingham MA 01701. To honor Ann's wishes all services were private and the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton was entrusted with her cremation.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019