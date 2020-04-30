Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN FLETCHER HOWES. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

The world lost a wonderful and dynamic spirit when Ann Fletcher Howes departed this life with the love of her family and friends on Easter Sunday.



She was a lifelong denizen of Northampton, MA raising a family alongside her husband Kimball. Their home was filled with excitement and joy with her children Kimball II, Paul and Florence. Ann was born in West Hartford, CT on September 5, 1934 to Gerald and Elizabeth Fletcher. She attended William H. Hall High school graduating in 1953 and was affectionately referred to as "Fletch". Also known for her flashy smile, Ann was prom queen, head cheerleader and voted "peppiest" by her class mates. She attended Colby Junior College and met the man of her dreams on a blind date. She married Kimball W. Howes on January 28, 1956 and moved to Northampton, MA where she was involved in many volunteer civic duties. Her favorites were participating in fundraising fashion shows at the Hotel Northampton and comedic performances in the Follies at the Academy of Music to benefit the Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She loved hosting many parties which included her dear friends Franklin and Barbara King, Ralph and Marilyn Gage and Hugh and Glenna Edmonds. She loved being a wife and mother teaching her children to ski, catch bullfrogs and to listen to the peepers when they first arrived in spring. She loved Christmas, making that season extra special for her family and friends, decorating candles and creating wreaths to share. Every space in her home was glittering with decorations surrounding her family and friends with festive cheer. Her favorite place on earth was Bashan Lake in East Haddam, CT, where she spent her lifetime of summers surrounded by the warmth and love of her exuberant and mischievous Fletcher cousins. In addition to being an athletic coach at the Bement School in Deerfield, MA, Ann was a ski instructor at Berkshire Snow Basin and taught many local children and adults how to ski. She later went on to teach the visually impaired and blind how to ski at Mount Tom. Ann was an active member of the Edwards Church community and sang in the choir. She was very spiritual and studied the Course in Miracles and became an ordained minister for the Universal Life Church.



In her late forties, Ann decided to return to Umass to complete her undergraduate studies. She then attended University of Connecticut School of Social Work where she attained her Masters in Social Work in 1979 and became a licensed clinical therapist. She maintained a private practice and also worked for MSPCC and the Osbourne Clinic throughout her career.



Ann was on the vanguard of non-evasive healing therapy, becoming a Karuna Reiki Master & Teacher. Her unbridled enthusiasm of this hands-on healing technique propelled its popularity. She generously helped others with her Reiki healing through home visits, social gatherings and in public spaces. No matter where she was, if someone was ailing Ann would seek them out and would help them by channeling healing energy onto them. She eventually combined her Reiki healing with her social work practice creating and copywriting Reiki/Psychotherapy an effective and comforting approach for her clients. She presented this innovative practice at the National Association of Social Workers Conference in 2002. After spending a lifetime on Park Street in Florence MA she resided with her husband at her daughter's home in Erving, MA. Now showing signs of dementia it was the beginning of our long good-bye which teaches us all strength, resilience, and compassion.



In her final years she was a resident at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield MA. The dedicated staff became part of her family taking great care of her needs. Her room was one that was filled with great joy and love. She enjoyed her White Russians and the parties in her room celebrating birthdays and holidays. She was happy in her final days.



Ann passed as result of complications from dementia. Although our family could not be by her side during her final days due to the pandemic, we are grateful and blessed to be able to be virtually by her side through her passing. Ann was an amazing and compassionate woman who cared for others and it seems only fitting that she was called home on Easter.



Ann joins her husband Kimball Westney Howes and her son Kimball Westney Howes II in Heaven. Her son Paul Richard Howes joined her ten days later, passing on April 22, 2020. She leaves her daughter Florence Elizabeth Howes and her grand-daughter Kimberlyn Ann Semb of South Deerfield, MA, her daughter-in law Elizabeth Seibert Howes of Shelburne Falls, MA and her grand-son Kimball Westney Howes III and his fiancé Heather Ann Roy of Colchester, CT.



A private memorial and burial service will be held at a later date when the world is back to being healthy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buckley Healthcare Center Residents activities fund in memory of Ann. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.

She leaves her daughter Florence Elizabeth Howes and her grand-daughter Kimberlyn Ann Semb of South Deerfield, MA, her daughter-in law Elizabeth Seibert Howes of Shelburne Falls, MA and her grand-son Kimball Westney Howes III and his fiancé Heather Ann Roy of Colchester, CT.A private memorial and burial service will be held at a later date when the world is back to being healthy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buckley Healthcare Center Residents activities fund in memory of Ann. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. 