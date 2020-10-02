1/1
ANN M. SALVATORE
Ann M. Salvatore, 85, died peacefully on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the Elaine Center at Hadley.

Born in Hadley, Ann was the youngest daughter of 7 pre-deceased siblings, children of the late Michael and Katherine Gwozdzik. Ann attended Hadley schools, graduating from Hopkins Academy. She found work at Smith College as a dietician. There, she met her love, our dad, Peter the plumber. They were married for 62 years, and remains deeply missed after his passing in 2017.

Ann was a great mom, teaching us respect for others, to know the difference between right and wrong and to thank God for all we had. She was a very caring mother to her four children Kathy, Pete, Sue and Mike, as well as a devoted grandmother to her four grandkids Shaina, Nick, Sam and Max.

Ann assisted her husband Peter with his plumbing business, working along with him as he was the part-time plumbing inspector for the Town of Hadley for over 45 years. Due to Peter's hard work in our Valley and the supplies he needed from F.W. Webb, plumbers were awarded trips, so our folks were able to travel to Rome, Spain and got to cruise down the Rhine. That was great fun for all of their hard work.

Ann also helped for years in various church activities- She worked down at the Polish Food Booth at the 3-County Fair and Bingo Hall (Now the Adrian Benoit Parish Hall) with all of the help of parishioners and various priests from the Holy Rosary Church. She was also on the Building Committee and was a member of the Ladies' Holy Rosary Sodality.

Ann so enjoyed people, a few glasses of wine (or gin and tonic), pizza, going on trips to the casinos, boating and camping on the Connecticut River, as well as good times down at the Rhode Island seashore and Long Island Sound out of CT. We'll all miss her adventurous spirit.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Fr. Adrian Benoit Parish Hall at Most Holy Redeemer Parish in Hadley on Tuesday October 6 at 10:00 AM, Fr. Piotr Pawlus officiating. Calling hours will be held at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Monday October 5 from 4-7 PM. Burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery will take place at a later date. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all in attendance will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
