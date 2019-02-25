Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Majike. View Sign

Ann (Harhigh) Majike, 88, of South Street, Easthampton, died peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Friday, February 22, 2019 with her youngest son, John, at her side when she passed after suffering a stoke on Tuesday, February 19th.



Ann was born December 11, 1930 in Frackville, PA and was the daughter of Gregory and Helen (Stocker) Harhigh. She was the eldest of four children with three brothers; John Harhigh, Harry Harhigh and Dr. George Harhigh. She was educated at the Frackville public schools and from Frackville High School where she and her three brothers all graduated valedictorians of their respective classes. Upon graduation, she worked various jobs, including at Fanny Farmers Chocolates and attended local polka dances with her friends on weekends. At a polka dance, Ann met the love of her life, Joe Majike and they married on October 21, 1951. Later they moved to Harrisburg, PA and started a family.



Moving to Easthampton in 1964, Ann worked as an administrative assistant at the former Rubber Thread and United Elastic. Later, she worked in the admissions office at Smith College. From 1974 until retirement she and Joe worked full time on the growing and expanding business they had started; Joe Majike Construction.



After retirement in 1990, Ann and Joe traveled extensively, visiting Greece, Puerto Rico, France, Hawaii, the Dominican Republic and various other exotic locations. Besides her family, she had two great passions in life, flower gardening and polka dancing. Her house bloomed with different flowering plants from late March until early October. Her and Joe attended polka dances on a weekly basis, with her favorite bands being Eddie Blazonczyk and the Versatones and The Eddie Foreman Orchestra. Her favorite tune was The Ukrainian Polka. Ann's greatest joy however, was her family and watching her three boys grow up to be men of strong character and integrity. She was an avid supporter at all their sporting events and continued supporting her grandchildren in their sporting events, from grade school through college. Her love for husband, children and grandchildren, knew no bounds.



Ann is survived by her three devoted and loving sons; Joseph Majike Jr and his wife Penny of Cape Code, Steven Majike and his wife Laura of Oklahoma, John Majike of Easthampton; her four cherished grandchildren; Kathryn Anne Majike of Boston, Steven Gregory Majike, Angelo Joseph Majike, Alexander Nikolai Majike all from Oklahoma, her two brothers; Harry Harhigh, Dr. George Harhigh of Pennsylvania, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of sixty six years, Joseph Albert Majike Sr on April 5, 2018 and a brother John Harhigh.



Funeral Services for Ann will be private with burial at Saint Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton. There are no calling hours. The Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Ann's care and services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann Majike's Memory to the Williston Northampton School, C/O Advancement Office, 19 Payson Ave, Easthampton, MA. 01027

