Ann N. Burda, 94, of Hatfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 25th. She was born in Northampton on June 14, 1925 to the late Frank and Tekla (Ziemba) Burda. She was educated in Hatfield schools and later went on to work at UMass as their accountant for several years before her retirement. Ann loved her Kindle Fire; staying up all hours of the night playing her games on it. She was an avid UMass Hockey and Red Sox fan; never missing a game. She was also a communicant of the former Holy Trinity Church in Hatfield.
She is survived by cousins, friends, and her kind caregivers.
There are no calling hours. Her burial will be alongside her parents; Friday, August 2nd at 8:15 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield. Drozdal Funeral Home of Northampton has been entrusted with her arrangements. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 31, 2019