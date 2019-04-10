Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Therese Powers. View Sign

ANN "THERESE" (MacDougall) POWERS



Holyoke...Ann "Therese" Powers, 89 of Gamelin St., and a former longtime Florence resident, passed away Sunday April 7, 2019 at Mary's Meadow in Holyoke. Known to all as an incredibly kind soul, her warmth touched all those whose paths she crossed. Born December 31, 1929 in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Ann was the daughter of the late Murdock and Edith (Bubar) MacDougall. She was educated in Canada and immigrated to the United States in 1958 with her sister. Ann worked as a stenographer at UBS in Boston for several years. While living in the Back Bay she met her soul mate, George W. Powers, Jr. who was a policeman directing traffic when she caught his eye. They were married in 1963. She was a longtime Communicant of Annunciation Church in Florence. Ann was a member of the Ladies Sodality and the Rosary Sodality at Providence Place in Holyoke. Her beloved husband George passed away in 2004. She proudly became a U.S. Citizen in 2006. Ann is survived by her daughters: CarolAnn P. Cousins and her husband Michael of Westfield, grandchildren Rachel, Lindsay, and Carter; and Tracey J. Michaud and her husband Keith of Alison Park, PA, grandchildren Gabrielle and Garrett; her brother Raymond MacDougall of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia; and her son-in-law Ralph Gamba of Fort Washington, MD, grandchildren Joan, Gina, Leah, and Peter. Her son William J. Powers; her daughter Mary L. Gamba; and her 2 sisters, Mary Pitts and Virginia MacDougall, predeceased her. Ann's family would like to thank the staff at Mary's Meadow, the Sisters of Providence, and Mercy Hospice for the loving care they provided. Calling Hours will be 9:30-10:30 am at the Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon St., Florence. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Chapel at 10:30am with a graveside service to follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to the Sisters of Providence, 5 Gamelin St., Holyoke, MA 01040. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413) 587-0044

783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

