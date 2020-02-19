Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Jane Krebs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Jane Krebs passed away on the morning of February 14, 2020 in her home in Pearland, TX. She was a longtime resident of Nantucket, MA (1977-2006) and more recently Florence, MA. Anna Jane was born in Frederick, MD on September 9, 1938. She was a member of the Frederick High School Class of 1956. A 1960 graduate of Elmira College, she spent her junior year abroad at University of Swansea, Wales.



Anna Jane met her husband, artist S. Warren Krebs, while teaching English at Westtown School in Westtown, PA where they lived from 1960-1977 until moving to be year-round residents of Nantucket Island. Anna Jane taught eighth-grade English in the Nantucket Public School system from 1977 to 1998. Following the death of her husband in 2005, Anna Jane moved full-time to the home they had designed and built in Florence, MA where she resided until the spring of 2019.



Known for her amazing energy, positivity, and generous spirit, Anna Jane was an avid knitter, gardener, and baker (renowned for her chocolate chip cookies.) She is survived by her daughters Laura Krebs Hesse of Pearland, TX and Jenn Krebs Rapkin of Guilford, CT, and their husbands John C. Hesse and Andrew B. Rapkin. Anna Jane was a beloved grandmother of Michael Krebs Hesse, Lucy Rosa Rapkin, and Nathaniel Reuben Rapkin.

Anna Jane Krebs passed away on the morning of February 14, 2020 in her home in Pearland, TX. She was a longtime resident of Nantucket, MA (1977-2006) and more recently Florence, MA. Anna Jane was born in Frederick, MD on September 9, 1938. She was a member of the Frederick High School Class of 1956. A 1960 graduate of Elmira College, she spent her junior year abroad at University of Swansea, Wales.Anna Jane met her husband, artist S. Warren Krebs, while teaching English at Westtown School in Westtown, PA where they lived from 1960-1977 until moving to be year-round residents of Nantucket Island. Anna Jane taught eighth-grade English in the Nantucket Public School system from 1977 to 1998. Following the death of her husband in 2005, Anna Jane moved full-time to the home they had designed and built in Florence, MA where she resided until the spring of 2019.Known for her amazing energy, positivity, and generous spirit, Anna Jane was an avid knitter, gardener, and baker (renowned for her chocolate chip cookies.) She is survived by her daughters Laura Krebs Hesse of Pearland, TX and Jenn Krebs Rapkin of Guilford, CT, and their husbands John C. Hesse and Andrew B. Rapkin. Anna Jane was a beloved grandmother of Michael Krebs Hesse, Lucy Rosa Rapkin, and Nathaniel Reuben Rapkin. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020

