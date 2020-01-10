Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA MALINOWSKI. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna C. Malinowski, 93, "Squash", was born on November 24, 1926 and died peacefully but stubbornly on January 9, 2020. Her high school yearbook graduation ambition in 1945 was to march down the aisle with a young man by the nickname "Muller" from North Hatfield. The high school sweethearts were married 65 years, raised three children, provided elder care for each other's respective surviving parents and prospered in a hard farm life.



Anna was a strong woman in a time when the long-lost word "housekeeper" truly meant someone who does it all freely, happily, with great efficiency, conviction and perseverance. From wood to electricity, Anna cooked the Polish food that fueled farm work, stretching dawn and sunset seven days a week. Anna was the Betsy Ross of farm wear repair, a seamstress extraordinaire. Beets, beans, cucumbers and bushels of fruit - really anything that came field or stream to the kitchen - were all cooked to perfection in a rambling farmhouse curated with cleanliness. Away from the farm house were long rows of onions to be weeded, tobacco leaves to be sorted, and oh the babushkas were colorful.



Anna personified the saying, "Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or, do without". As evidenced by her uncanny ability to weld nine assorted bits of used tinfoil together to cover a pie plate.



An eight-year separation is over and a heavenly embrace awaits Anna from her life-time Polka dancing partner and deeply loved husband, Ed.



Anna was predeceased by her husband Ed in 2012, a sister Mildred, brothers Sam and Butch Zima. Anna is survived by her eldest son, Edward L. Malinowski Jr. of North Hatfield., Joannie Sikorski and her husband David and their children, Todd and his wife Meghan and Kara and her fiancé John, of Hatfield and her youngest son Richard and his wife Riley and their children Alex and Tucker of Hatfield.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Center for Extended Care at Amherst.



Calling hours will be held for Anna from 2-4 PM on Sunday January 12th at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME followed by an in-house service at 4 PM. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the medical staff at the Dharma Unit of Center for Extended Care at Amherst.

Anna C. Malinowski, 93, "Squash", was born on November 24, 1926 and died peacefully but stubbornly on January 9, 2020. Her high school yearbook graduation ambition in 1945 was to march down the aisle with a young man by the nickname "Muller" from North Hatfield. The high school sweethearts were married 65 years, raised three children, provided elder care for each other's respective surviving parents and prospered in a hard farm life.Anna was a strong woman in a time when the long-lost word "housekeeper" truly meant someone who does it all freely, happily, with great efficiency, conviction and perseverance. From wood to electricity, Anna cooked the Polish food that fueled farm work, stretching dawn and sunset seven days a week. Anna was the Betsy Ross of farm wear repair, a seamstress extraordinaire. Beets, beans, cucumbers and bushels of fruit - really anything that came field or stream to the kitchen - were all cooked to perfection in a rambling farmhouse curated with cleanliness. Away from the farm house were long rows of onions to be weeded, tobacco leaves to be sorted, and oh the babushkas were colorful.Anna personified the saying, "Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or, do without". As evidenced by her uncanny ability to weld nine assorted bits of used tinfoil together to cover a pie plate.An eight-year separation is over and a heavenly embrace awaits Anna from her life-time Polka dancing partner and deeply loved husband, Ed.Anna was predeceased by her husband Ed in 2012, a sister Mildred, brothers Sam and Butch Zima. Anna is survived by her eldest son, Edward L. Malinowski Jr. of North Hatfield., Joannie Sikorski and her husband David and their children, Todd and his wife Meghan and Kara and her fiancé John, of Hatfield and her youngest son Richard and his wife Riley and their children Alex and Tucker of Hatfield.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Center for Extended Care at Amherst.Calling hours will be held for Anna from 2-4 PM on Sunday January 12th at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME followed by an in-house service at 4 PM. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery in Hatfield.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the medical staff at the Dharma Unit of Center for Extended Care at Amherst. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close