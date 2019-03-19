Anna Rosa DeAngelis, originally of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by her loving family. Anna was born in East Boston on November 6, 1928, to Rosa Adinolfi Schena and Anthony Schena. She was married to the late Salvatore DeAngelis. Anna and Salvatore raised their three children in Amherst. Anna will be remembered by friends and family for the tolerance, kindness and love she willingly bestowed on family members, neighbors and others with whom she crossed paths.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Mary, Patricia and Michael DeAngelis; her daughter in law, Rosa DeAngelis; her grandsons, James and Christopher; her brother Anthony and his wife Carol, her sister, Mary, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
The family will hold a private memorial service for friends and family in Amherst later this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA.
