Anne Elizabeth Jenkins Torrey passed away on Sunday, September 22, after a long struggle with dementia. Born February 22, 1930, she grew up in Braintree MA with two older brothers, Jim and George. She was a proud graduate of Tufts University (Jackson College), majoring in education. Anne married Kenneth L. Torrey in 1954. Mr. Torrey died in 1999.



Anne is survived by her four children: Jillayne T. Flanders and her husband Barry; Lynne T. Riley and her husband Michael; Kenneth J. Torrey and his wife Cathy; Kimberly T. Boursier and her husband Michel. Denise M. Torrey is also part of her family.



Anne was grandmother to 11: Julie, Lindsay, Brianne, Katie, Eileen, Greg, Christine, Heather, Natalie, Michelle, and Andrew. She was great grandmother to 7.6: Becca-Anne, Noah, Alina, Chloe, Luke, Hugh, Logan, and Elise, who is expected in December.



Anne was an expert on the life cycle of the Monarch Butterfly, participated in a national tagging program, and presented workshops for 50 years. In many places she was known as The Butterfly Lady.



Anne was more than a homemaker, she was dedicated to numerous volunteer organizations: Girl Scouts, , Republican Town Committee (Scituate and Easthampton), Valley Eye Radio, and her churches in Scituate and Westhampton. She traveled to Libya, Bermuda, Cornwall England, Sicily, Switzerland, and Costa Rica. She liked wine.



Her family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Christopher Heights of Northampton, Linda Manor Memory Care, and Hospice of Franklin County.



Services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Westhampton Congregational Church UCC, Westhampton MA at 11:00 a.m. followed by a collation.



Interment is Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church UCC, Scituate MA at 12:00 in their Memory Garden.



Donations in her name may be made to Save Our Monarchs (



Valley Eye Radio, 44 Hampden Street, Springfield MA 01103.

