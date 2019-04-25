Anne M. (Wiseman) Leonard, 94 formerly of Easthampton and Summerfield, Florida passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Governor's Center in Westfield surrounded by her family.



She was born in Easthampton and was the daughter of the late James B. and Mary (Barbeau) Wiseman.



Anne was a retired assembler from the former Digital in Westfield and was a 27 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Florida.



She was married to the late Aime J. Brin and Wilfred Leonard.



Anne leaves her son Aime Brin of Farmington, Maine, her daughters Mary Shelkey of Easthampton, Robin Sorel of Westfield, her brother John Wiseman of Summerfield, Florida, 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husbands she is predeceased by her brothers Bill Wiseman, James Wiseman, Tom Wiseman and her sister Emaline (Wiseman) Brown.



Her services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.



Donations may be made in her memory to .



The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is entrusted with her service

