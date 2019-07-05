Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne M. Taft. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary





Anne was born in Northampton, MA (1949) and attended local schools. Anne was a very complex and intense person, and had a quick wit, almost always getting in the last word, and leaving persons at the receiving end stunned or at a loss of words. She chose not to become involved in outside organizations and/or civic affairs, instead focusing on family and home related activities. She was known far and wide as an accomplished master for her cooking skills and acumen. She had been a former member of the Easthampton Congregational Church, and periodically would put together major desert dishes upon conclusion of church service in Fellowship Hall. Church service was almost always up when church members were aware in advance that she was hosting.



Anne had an uncanny love for both domestic and wild animals and would give generously to Defenders of Wildlife, others, while vigorously caring for her black Labrador retriever (Odessa) and Maine coon cat (Macintosh). Her animals were treated as royalty!!!



Anne leaves behind her husband of 19 years, Norman M Taft, of Easthampton, step children; Rebecca Taft Childress of Middletown, RI, Victoria Taft of Easthampton and Jonathan Taft of Marlborough, MA.



She also leaves behind her four brothers: Stuart Estes of Northampton (deceased), Michael Estes of Haydenville (Deceased); Alan Estes of Haydenville; Joel Estes and his wife Patty of Huntington; Three nieces, a nephew, and their 6 children.



She will be remembered by many close friends, including Dr. Melvin Hershkowitz of Northampton; who she cared for until health issues concluded further assistance, Steven Hathaway of Northampton, Aime & Richard Record, Nancy Flavin, Jaime & Dustin Paschal, and Linda Malinowski of Easthampton.



Anne and I are particularly grateful to the professionals at Mass General Hospital in Boston, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Fresenius Kidney Care Hampshire County Dialysis Center of Northampton, Linda Manor and Care One Nursing Home , and so many others who gave ongoing care over the last 18 months.



DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton will handle planned cremation and general funeral arrangements. A private final goodbye session will be scheduled sometime later this summer.

