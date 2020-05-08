Anne (Robinson) Mannarino passed away on May 2, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She was born January 18, 1931 to Smith College Music Professor Solon Robinson and Frances (Reed) Robinson, of Northampton. After graduating from Smith in 1952 with a music major, she studied art in Florence, Italy for a year before returning to Massachusetts. She met artist and WWII veteran Frank Mannarino at Cummington School of the Arts, and they married in 1955 and moved to Newton, MA. Frank became ill a few years later, and they returned to the Northampton area, where he passed away at the VA Hospital in 1964.



After spending many years as Registrar at the Smith Museum of Art, and later at the Mead Art Museum at Amherst, Anne focused on her lifelong passion for cooking. She studied at La Varenne in Paris and Badia a Coltibuono in Chianti, Italy. She frequently joined her mentor, fellow Smith graduate Charlotte Turgeon, in hosting cooking and wine classes around the Pioneer Valley. Eventually she began catering out of her home on Washington Avenue with the help of her brother, Lewis Robinson, before taking a position as cook at the Lathrop Home on South Street. She always tried to integrate fresh, local ingredients into the residents' diets, believing that good food was as important to well-being as good medicine.



After retiring from professional cooking, Anne enjoyed feeding her extended family, especially at Thanksgiving and birthday celebrations. She spent her final years with her sister, Sally Robinson Bagg, in Hatfield. She loved spending summers with Sally on Swan's Island in Maine, where she cooked in a solar oven and enjoyed preparing local seafood. She was deeply knowledgeable about wine, food, art, classical music, and opera and was an enthusiastic birdwatcher. A witty, kind, and generous woman, she is dearly loved and sadly missed by her surviving family, including her sister Sally Bagg, her brother Geoffrey Robinson and his wife Diantha, and many nieces, nephews, and their children



