Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony "Jay" Caniglia. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on September 3, 1956 in Warwick, RI to Antonio "Tony" Caniglia and the late Jean (McPeak) Healey. Jay graduated from West Warwick High School, RI in 1974 and served in the Coast Guard until 1980.



Sometime after he moved to Western MA where he attended Umass Amherst to study his love for History. Ultimately, he took a job as a Machine Operator for the last 25 years at what is now known as SWM in Greenfield.



Jay is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Katherine "Kitty" Caniglia and their daughter, Adrienne Caniglia and her daughter, Laila Caniglia-Sing, along with three step-children, Brian Breen and his two children Gage and Ashley, Ronnie Breen, Michelle Bigelow and her husband, Andy and their two children, Lillian and Jacob. He also leaves behind his father Antonio "Tony" Caniglia and his four sisters MaryEllen Caniglia, Amy Canario, Lyn Corpus, Margaret Caniglia and their families.



Calling hours will be held at Ahearn's Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton on Saturday, December 21st from 11am-1pm followed by a short service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay's memory can be made to The American Stroke Foundation online at





Anthony "Jay" Caniglia, 63, passed away on December 13th at Umass Worcester Memorial Hospital with his loved ones by his side.He was born on September 3, 1956 in Warwick, RI to Antonio "Tony" Caniglia and the late Jean (McPeak) Healey. Jay graduated from West Warwick High School, RI in 1974 and served in the Coast Guard until 1980.Sometime after he moved to Western MA where he attended Umass Amherst to study his love for History. Ultimately, he took a job as a Machine Operator for the last 25 years at what is now known as SWM in Greenfield.Jay is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Katherine "Kitty" Caniglia and their daughter, Adrienne Caniglia and her daughter, Laila Caniglia-Sing, along with three step-children, Brian Breen and his two children Gage and Ashley, Ronnie Breen, Michelle Bigelow and her husband, Andy and their two children, Lillian and Jacob. He also leaves behind his father Antonio "Tony" Caniglia and his four sisters MaryEllen Caniglia, Amy Canario, Lyn Corpus, Margaret Caniglia and their families.Calling hours will be held at Ahearn's Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton on Saturday, December 21st from 11am-1pm followed by a short service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay's memory can be made to The American Stroke Foundation online at americanstroke.org Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close