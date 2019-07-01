Anthony F. "Totsie" Krzynowek, 93, of Easthampton passed away Friday June 28, 2019, peacefully after a short stay at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton with his son and daughter by his side. Tony was born in Easthampton Jan. 11, 1926 the son of the late Frank and Alexandria (Klionek) Krzynowek. He was educated at the former Sacred Heart School in Easthampton, Graduate of both the Former St. Michael's High School and the Northampton Commercial College, and he later attended the American International College in Springfield. Tony was a WWII Marine Corp Veteran serving as a Corporal in the Pacific Theater and was part of the invasions Okinawa Island. He was employed for 30 years as the Chief of Supply at the Westover Air Force Base in Chickpea. Tony was a lifelong parishioner of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and presently a member of the Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Easthampton. Tony was a life-member of the Dalton-LaVallee American Legion Post #224 in Easthampton, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8006, and a life member of the Disabled American Veteran in Northampton Chapter 92. He was a Life Member of the Hatfield Fish and Game Club and had been active with the New England Adventures, a group dedicated to connecting veteran and the wilderness. He was avid outdoors man who loved to hunt and fish and gardener who was proud of his Polish tomatoes and his marigolds. Tony leaves his children Nancy A. Chapman and Thomas J. Krzynowek, his sister Cecilia Standridge his many nieces and nephews. A Military funeral will be held Saturday 9 AM from the O'Brien Funeral Home 17 Clark St. Easthampton followed by a mass of Christian burial 10 AM at the Our Lady of the Valley Parish 33 Adams St Easthampton, Ma. A burial with Military Honors will be in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held Friday 5-8PM. Memorial gifts can be made to the New England Adventures 20 Sunrise Ter. Westfield, MA 01085.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 1, 2019