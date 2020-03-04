Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony "Tony" Kolodziej. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Judson Baptist Church 4900 Franklin Road Nashville , TN View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony "Tony" Kolodziej, 83, passed away on Feb 27th after battling Dementia at Bethany Nursing Home in Nashville, TN. Tony was born May 29, 1936 to Anthony & Mary (Rojowska) Kolodziej in Northampton, MA, the youngest of 10 children. He graduated from Northampton High School - lettering in 3 different sports but where he shined the most was Football earning him a full scholarship to Michigan State University. One of most memorable memories at MSU was being on the "1956" Rose Bowl Football Team where he earned a game ball. His moves on the field weren't the only exceptional move he made, the other was catching his "Beauty Queen" bride of 45 years Jean (Kalivoda). After marrying his "Queen" , they settled in Nashville in 1960 where he started to call Nashville home. Where he managed several agencies before owning his own, Kolodziej Insurance Agency. Tony had a passion for teaching the youth how to play baseball & football. He was one of the long-time leaders of the Flatrock Vols Youth Athletic Association. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, and survived by his four children, Joe Kolodziej (Amy), Jimmy Kolodziej, Linda Leath (Mark), Lisa Kolodziej, six grandchildren, Michael Kolodziej (Lori), Amy Kolodziej Ford (Brett), Kenzie Leath Galloway (Zack), Savannah Kolodziej, Kennedie Leath and Anthony Kolodziej and 1 great-grand child Zylan Galloway and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life service on March 9th at 4pm at Judson Baptist Church 4900 Franklin Road, Nashville TN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethany Rehabilitation & Nursing Home. Honorary Pallbearers are all former Flatrock Vols players and coaches.

Anthony "Tony" Kolodziej, 83, passed away on Feb 27th after battling Dementia at Bethany Nursing Home in Nashville, TN. Tony was born May 29, 1936 to Anthony & Mary (Rojowska) Kolodziej in Northampton, MA, the youngest of 10 children. He graduated from Northampton High School - lettering in 3 different sports but where he shined the most was Football earning him a full scholarship to Michigan State University. One of most memorable memories at MSU was being on the "1956" Rose Bowl Football Team where he earned a game ball. His moves on the field weren't the only exceptional move he made, the other was catching his "Beauty Queen" bride of 45 years Jean (Kalivoda). After marrying his "Queen" , they settled in Nashville in 1960 where he started to call Nashville home. Where he managed several agencies before owning his own, Kolodziej Insurance Agency. Tony had a passion for teaching the youth how to play baseball & football. He was one of the long-time leaders of the Flatrock Vols Youth Athletic Association. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, and survived by his four children, Joe Kolodziej (Amy), Jimmy Kolodziej, Linda Leath (Mark), Lisa Kolodziej, six grandchildren, Michael Kolodziej (Lori), Amy Kolodziej Ford (Brett), Kenzie Leath Galloway (Zack), Savannah Kolodziej, Kennedie Leath and Anthony Kolodziej and 1 great-grand child Zylan Galloway and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life service on March 9th at 4pm at Judson Baptist Church 4900 Franklin Road, Nashville TN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethany Rehabilitation & Nursing Home. Honorary Pallbearers are all former Flatrock Vols players and coaches. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close