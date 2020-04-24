Anthony Koroski, age 71, of Hadley, MA passed away on April 19, 2020. Anthony was born April 24, 1948 in Patterson, NJ, a son of Benjamin and Mary (Jacobaccio) Koroski. He was married to the late Sharon (Fil) Koroski.
Anthony served in the Vietnam war from 1967 to 1969 and then moved to Hadley in the mid 1970s.
Anthony is survived by his niece Elaine of New Jersey and his nephew Raymond of Tennessee.
Per Anthony's wishes, he will be buried at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020