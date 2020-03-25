Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony W. Rossi. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 10 Maple Street Belchertown , MA 01007 (413)-323-6961 Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony W. Rossi, 89, passed away at home with the love of his family surrounding him. Born November 9, 1930 in Northampton, he was the son of Nicholas and Agnes (Gazzillo) Rossi. Anthony grew up and lived in Amherst until 1970. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict, and received a purple heart. For over 22 years, Tony worked as the manager at the University Horticultural Research Center in Belchertown. Enjoying the outdoors, Tony loved to hunt and bird watch. He was an avid reader and kept his mind sharp with the Sunday jumble, crossword puzzles and cryptic message. He was also an enthusiastic NY Giants fan, always enjoying the game of football. Tony will be long remembered by his wife of 65 years, Jeannette (Brodeur) as well as their children, Dianne and Kenneth Anastasi of Topsfield and Michael and Kathy Rossi of Belchertown. He also leaves his step grandson, Daniel Cronin and his wife, Kate, several nieces and nephews as well as his two sisters, Marcia Shumway and Rosemary Gorman and sister-in-law, Sandra Rossi. Anthony was predeceased by his two brothers, Richard and Donald Rossi. Due to the current state of affairs, services will be held at a later date. Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations in his memory to the Richard Rossi Scholarship at ISENBERG SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, University of Massachusetts Amherst



121 Presidents Drive, Amherst, MA 01003. For details, please visit

Anthony W. Rossi, 89, passed away at home with the love of his family surrounding him. Born November 9, 1930 in Northampton, he was the son of Nicholas and Agnes (Gazzillo) Rossi. Anthony grew up and lived in Amherst until 1970. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict, and received a purple heart. For over 22 years, Tony worked as the manager at the University Horticultural Research Center in Belchertown. Enjoying the outdoors, Tony loved to hunt and bird watch. He was an avid reader and kept his mind sharp with the Sunday jumble, crossword puzzles and cryptic message. He was also an enthusiastic NY Giants fan, always enjoying the game of football. Tony will be long remembered by his wife of 65 years, Jeannette (Brodeur) as well as their children, Dianne and Kenneth Anastasi of Topsfield and Michael and Kathy Rossi of Belchertown. He also leaves his step grandson, Daniel Cronin and his wife, Kate, several nieces and nephews as well as his two sisters, Marcia Shumway and Rosemary Gorman and sister-in-law, Sandra Rossi. Anthony was predeceased by his two brothers, Richard and Donald Rossi. Due to the current state of affairs, services will be held at a later date. Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations in his memory to the Richard Rossi Scholarship at ISENBERG SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, University of Massachusetts Amherst121 Presidents Drive, Amherst, MA 01003. For details, please visit www.beersandstory.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close