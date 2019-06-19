April Francis

April Ann Francis passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 in Cambridge MA. with her mother and brother at her side. April was born on April 20 1983 in Northampton MA. She attended local schools. She was the Marketing Director at Fenway Health, a job she loved. She is survived by her mother Robin Francis, her brother Matthew Francis, her sister in law Deb Nadler, her grandparents Bernard and Carol Shea her Aunt Joy Turner and Uncle Gordon Williams and several cousins. The funeral will be held at Saint Elizabeth's Ann Seaton Parish at 99 King St. in Northampton on Friday June 21st at 2 PM. Czelusniak Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 19, 2019
