Arlene A. Lussier 67, of Holyoke formerly of Easthampton died Monday January 27, 2020 at Holyoke Medical Center. She was born in Holyoke on December 20, 1952 the daughter of the late Napoleon and Theresa Croisetiere Jones. She attended Holyoke Schools and a graduate of Chicopee Comp class of 1971.She was employed by Foster Farrar True Value store in Northampton as a sales clerk. She was the widow of Francis Lussier who died in 2002. Arlene is survived by one son Richard P. Strycharz of Springfield.
Visiting hours will be Monday February 3, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Spring.www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020