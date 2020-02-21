Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arline P. Thibbitts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arline P. Thibbitts died peacefully at her home in North Troy, Vermont on December 30, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John F. Thibbitts, also of North Troy, by a son, John N. Thibbitts and his wife Peg, of Granby, Mass. and a son, Jeffrey R. Thibbitts, also of North Troy, Vermont. She is also survived by two sisters, Virginia Gizzi and her husband Louis Gizzi, of Rehoboth, Mass.; and Jacqueline Green and her husband Stephen Green, of Rehoboth, Mass. She is also survived by her niece, Jennie Green-Sermak and her husband Chris Sermak, of Rehoboth, Mass. and by their daughters Abbie, Molly and Sophie; and her nephew Nathan Green, of Bozeman, Montana, and his wife Elizabeth and their son, Sam.



Arline grew up in Rehoboth and obtained a degree as a Registered Nurse from the Rhode Island School of Nursing. She lived and worked in Catskill, New York, Cape Cod, Mass., and Granby, Mass. before retiring to Vermont.



The patience and attention to detail that made Arline an incredible nurse carried over into her creative pursuits, including decorating, quilting, stenciling, antiquing, flower-arranging and especially baking, where her apple pies and doughboys were known far and wide! She was also actively involved in community projects, such as the building of a unique and much-loved wooden playground at BWB elementary school on the Cape, and working to achieve a beautiful new library for the town of Granby. Her sharp mind, sense of humor and optimism never diminished. Arline will be greatly missed and forever loved.



Plans for a memorial get-together are underway, but a place and time are not yet determined. It will most likely be in the spring, which was the time of year that Arline loved most of all.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .

