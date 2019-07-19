Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armand Perras Jr.. View Sign Service Information Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603)-863-2113 Send Flowers Obituary

Armand R. Perras, Jr. (AJ), 67, of Newport, NH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, NH.



Born May 26, 1952 in Holyoke, MA, he was the son of Armand Rene Perras, Sr. and Esther Louise Lamothe.



AJ grew up in Easthampton and attended Easthampton High School and UMass Amherst.



He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a former long distance truck driver and a talented locksmith. He was an accomplished and passionate fisherman and marksman with an ever-present quirky sense of humor and will be greatly missed by his deep-sea fishing family at Fishark Adventures, especially his close friend, Marc Schloss.



AJ was predeceased by his parents and his beloved brother Phillip. He leaves his life partner Carmen Henault and her family of Newport, NH, his sisters, Estelle Stasz of Easthampton and Suzanne Weber of Tennessee, a nephew and nieces as well as many cousins and numerous dear friends.



Per his request, there will be no services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home of Newport, NH has been in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 19, 2019

