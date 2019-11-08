Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur A. Boudreau. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur A. Boudreau died on November 5, 2019 in Northampton at Linda Manor. Born in Holyoke MA. On May 8, 1933 he was the son of Arthur and Lillian (Talbot) Boudreau. Arthur was a graduate of Holyoke trade school. He worked for many years as a machinist at Holyoke Machine Company. He married Shirley M. (Dietrich) in 1953 they were married for 60 years. Arthur enjoyed camping with his family in Preston CT. in his younger years he was a former Boy Scout and also belonged to the Air Scouts. For the last several years he lived with his son Rick and daughter in law Judy in Huntington. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley in 2013 and a son Gary in 2010. He will be dearly missed by his daughter Gail and her husband Ray Pontbriant of Easthampton, his son Kevin and his wife Dolores Boudreau of Marietta GA. And his son Rick and daughter in law Judy of Huntington. He also leaves his sister Lorraine Greany of Chicopee along with seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his sister Louise Lake. A funeral service will be held on Thursday November 14th, meeting at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 5 Main St. Russell MA, with burial to follow in Southampton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the Holy Family Parish.

Arthur A. Boudreau died on November 5, 2019 in Northampton at Linda Manor. Born in Holyoke MA. On May 8, 1933 he was the son of Arthur and Lillian (Talbot) Boudreau. Arthur was a graduate of Holyoke trade school. He worked for many years as a machinist at Holyoke Machine Company. He married Shirley M. (Dietrich) in 1953 they were married for 60 years. Arthur enjoyed camping with his family in Preston CT. in his younger years he was a former Boy Scout and also belonged to the Air Scouts. For the last several years he lived with his son Rick and daughter in law Judy in Huntington. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley in 2013 and a son Gary in 2010. He will be dearly missed by his daughter Gail and her husband Ray Pontbriant of Easthampton, his son Kevin and his wife Dolores Boudreau of Marietta GA. And his son Rick and daughter in law Judy of Huntington. He also leaves his sister Lorraine Greany of Chicopee along with seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his sister Louise Lake. A funeral service will be held on Thursday November 14th, meeting at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 5 Main St. Russell MA, with burial to follow in Southampton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the Holy Family Parish. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close